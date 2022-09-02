Wylie run out of gas in second half of loss to Hebron

The Wylie Pirates had held the Hebron Hawks to zero yards on their opening two drives, but things quickly changed after the first quarter.

The Hawks (1-1) ended with 200 yards through the air with just four incompletions, as they beat the Pirates (1-1) 28-13 at home on Friday night. Three different players caught touchdown passes for Hebron from two different quarterbacks, as they spread the football around most of the second half.

After falling behind 11-0 in the second quarter, Wylie made it a one-score game on a 10-play 87-yard scoring drive. The Pirates capped it off with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jagger Bale to Chris Lewis to pull within four. It was Lewis’ second touchdown reception of the season and the closest Wylie would get the rest of the game.

Hebron opened the second half with a quick scoring drive, then a fumbled snap on a punt attempt set the Hawks up for a short field goal. The Pirates managed to get the ball in the red zone on two possessions in the second half but only came away with Braden Gilbert field goals on both possessions.

The Pirates will look to regroup next week in their first game of district play. They’ll travel to South Garland on Thursday, Sept. 8.

