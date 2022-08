With old-time music blaring on the record player and authentic era paperback books donning the shelves, residents and visitors can step back in time at the historic Thomas and Mattie Brown House in downtown Wylie

The Victorian home, commonly known as the Brown House, officially opened as the city of Wylie’s welcome center, giving visitors a taste of the activities they can do in the area.

