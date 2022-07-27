Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Local beekeeper organization still buzzing about

by | Jul 27, 2022 | Latest

Forty-two years ago, a group of beekeeping hobbyists with a passion for educating the public united to form the Collin County Hobby Beekeepers Association.

The organization’s president, John “Skip” Talbert, 54, operates Sabine Creek Honey Farm in Royse City with his father, John Talbert III, 84. After a career in the U.S. Army, Skip transitioned to beekeeping fulltime in 2014.

The group has since grown to include commercial operators, such as his farm, and a youth program as well. It is also the second largest club in the state, said Skip.

For the full story, see our July 27 issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

District offers back to school tips

District offers back to school tips

Jul 27, 2022 |

The first day of school can be a trying time for students and parents and Wylie ISD officials have some advice to make the transition as easy as possible. Counseling Coordinator Amy Andrews said there are five tips the district offers parents to help with first-day...

read more
P&Z discusses site plans

P&Z discusses site plans

Jul 27, 2022 |

A proposed fence line became the central point of discussion during a last week’s Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Commissioners met to discuss two site plans during the Tuesday, July 19 meeting — the first of which was for an addition to Right Space...

read more
Thanks for checking

Thanks for checking

Jul 25, 2022 | ,

By John Moore People in the South check on each other. I’m not sure if this happens elsewhere, but it’s almost innate for a person raised around where I was to check on folks. In Ashdown, Arkansas, people left their keys in their cars, so they obviously didn’t lock...

read more
Fall election filings open next week

Fall election filings open next week

Jul 22, 2022 |

Residents interested in running for the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees can begin throwing their hats in the ring next week when filing officially opens. Four board of trustee places will be on the November general election, along with a slew of federal, state and county...

read more
Sales tax revenue increases

Sales tax revenue increases

Jul 21, 2022 |

The city of Wylie received a sales tax reimbursement check from the Texas State Comptroller this month for $1.325 million, a 5.36% increase from a year ago. Reimbursements to Texas cities were distributed by the comptroller this month for taxes collected on retail...

read more
STEM offers fun, learning experience

STEM offers fun, learning experience

Jul 20, 2022 |

Wylie ISD elementary students had a chance to learn and apply robotics, meteorology and engineering at STEM camp held last week at Wylie East High School. Lauren Plunk and Vernon Gibson, engineering and robotics teachers at Wylie East, said STEM stands for science,...

read more
Center offers equine based therapy

Center offers equine based therapy

Jul 20, 2022 |

A dog might be man’s best friend, but horses should be considered a close second.  The Texas Therapeutic Riding Center (TXTRC), located within the North Texas Equestrian Center (NTEC) on Country Club Road in Wylie, offers those with diverse needs a chance to...

read more
Mayors discuss growth at luncheon

Mayors discuss growth at luncheon

Jul 20, 2022 |

Three local mayors made their way to Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus to provide an annual update on the state of their cities. Sachse Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff, Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter and Rowlett Mayor Blake Margolis each spoke to members of the Sachse Chamber of...

read more
Red Flag Warning in effect for North Texas

Red Flag Warning in effect for North Texas

Jul 19, 2022 |

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 a.m until midnight Tuesday, July 19 for North and Central Texas. * WINDS...Southwest near 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES...103 to 112 degrees. * IMPACTS...Wildfires...

read more
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline goes live July 16

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline goes live July 16

Jul 18, 2022 |

By texting or calling a simple three-digit number — 988 — lives are about to change for those who need help. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted governing rules to oversee the implementation of a three-digit phone number July 16, 2020. Two years later,...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022