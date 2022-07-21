Sales tax revenue increases

The city of Wylie received a sales tax reimbursement check from the Texas State Comptroller this month for $1.325 million, a 5.36% increase from a year ago.

Reimbursements to Texas cities were distributed by the comptroller this month for taxes collected on retail sales made in May.

In July 2021, the check to Texas was $1.258 million.

This year the city has been reimbursed $9.565 million, an 8.53% increase from the $8.813 million received for the same period in 2021.

Statewide, the comptroller distributed sales tax proceeds to cities totaling $655.6 million this month, up 14% from the 2021 total.

So far this year, cities in Texas have seen a 16.4% increase in sales tax proceeds.