Red Flag Warning in effect for North Texas

by | Jul 19, 2022 | Latest

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 a.m until midnight Tuesday, July 19 for North and Central Texas.

* WINDS…Southwest near 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…103 to 112 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Wildfires will have the potential to grow and spread rapidly. Any activities that could start a wildfire should be avoided. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged and may be unlawful in some counties.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wildfires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.

