Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

NTMWD calls for reduced outdoor use

by | Jul 18, 2022 | Latest

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) requests customers to reduce their water use immediately, especially outdoor water use.

The Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex had to cease producing water at one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly on Saturday, July 16, to perform critical maintenance required to return the plant to full water purification capacity.

According to a July 16 news release, all regional customers are “strongly encouraged” to conserve water and reduce outdoor watering until further notice.

The call to action is because of water production quantity, not water quality, the release said, and water is safe to drink and use.

“This is a precautionary call to action, as NTMWD’s water purification capacity remains adequate for basic services including household use and for public safety,” the release said. “The ongoing regional drought coupled with increasing discretionary outdoor water use and irrigation has stressed the water purification and distribution systems.”

Critical maintenance is being completed at the plant to restore capacity.

According to the news release, the maintenance involves six sedimentation basins at the plant, which take particles out of the water during the treatment process.

The six basins help produce 210 million gallons of water per day. Because of peak water demands by customers, the accumulation of sediment has accelerated and impacted the plant’s ability to process water efficiently.

Crews are working around the clock to restore treatment capacity through these basins.

The week-long outlook by the National Weather Service Fort Worth/Dallas includes high temperatures with hot conditions and continuation of the current drought, emphasizing the importance of the calls for water conservation.

0 Comments

Related News

Water district urges conservation

Water district urges conservation

Jul 15, 2022 |

Water conservation and reuse are critical ways the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) manages the finite water supply. Conservation is the practice of using water efficiently to reduce waste and helps extend water supplies during the frequent Texas droughts....

read more
Don’t Stand Alone

Don’t Stand Alone

Jul 14, 2022 | ,

As Americans we love “do it yourself”. DIY has become a national phenomenon. There are whole TV networks dedicated to DIY. Nothing wrong with that of course. It’s fun to figure things out on your own and complete a project then sit back and admire your work. ...

read more
Council approved alcohol sales ordinance

Council approved alcohol sales ordinance

Jul 13, 2022 |

Alcohol sales between midnight and 2 a.m. will soon be allowed in the city after Wylie City Council passed an ordinance extending sale hours. City Secretary Stephanie Storm said staff had received various requests from restaurants and other businesses over the years...

read more
Pirates search options at cornerback

Pirates search options at cornerback

Jul 13, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates are using the summer to fill out its depth chart and work toward the start of the 2022 regular season. At cornerback, a void has been created with the graduation of a multi-year starter. That has opened up competition for a spot in the starting...

read more
Guzman returns to lead Raider linebackers

Guzman returns to lead Raider linebackers

Jul 13, 2022 | ,

Rarely do sophomore football players get a chance to play at the varsity level. For Derrick Guzman, he took the chance in stride and cemented himself as the team’s starting middle linebacker for the 2022 season. Head coach Marcus Gold likes Guzman’s instincts at the...

read more
P&Z approves site plan

P&Z approves site plan

Jul 13, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission discussed a site plan and held a public hearing during the Tuesday, July 5 meeting. P&Z first discussed a site plan for PopShelf, a general merchandise store located at 1948 North State Highway 78. Senior City Planner Kevin...

read more
Education foundation names new director

Education foundation names new director

Jul 13, 2022 |

A Wylie ISD teacher is stepping out of the classroom and into a new role utilizing skills learned while working on a much different career path. Windi Fuller, former English and Yearbook teacher at Cooper Junior high, was recently named executive director of the Wylie...

read more
City updated on Stone Road

City updated on Stone Road

Jul 13, 2022 |

Public Works Director Tim Porter first briefed council on Stone Road in November 2021 concerning issues surrounding planned improvements. The city and Collin County previously entered a partnership to improve the road because of its poor condition. Several chip and...

read more
Artisan’s love of leather work leads to new opportunity

Artisan’s love of leather work leads to new opportunity

Jul 13, 2022 |

What started as a job in a hobby store has turned into a business venture for Wylie resident Rebecca Duval. Eight years ago, a position at a leather and leather-working supply company opened the door to creativity and opportunity, and a love for the craft. Duval was...

read more
ERCOT urges energy conservation

ERCOT urges energy conservation

Jul 11, 2022 |

Texans are being asked to conserve energy use as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) estimates power demand will exceed supply.With a heatwave driving energy usage up across the state, ERCOT urges conservation today, from 2 until 8 p.m.ERCOT suggests...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022