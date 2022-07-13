P&Z approves site plan

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission discussed a site plan and held a public hearing during the Tuesday, July 5 meeting.
P&Z first discussed a site plan for PopShelf, a general merchandise store located at 1948 North State Highway 78.
Senior City Planner Kevin Molina said the applicant is proposing to develop an 11,267-square-foot retail store called PopShelf, a brand owned by Dollar General. The store focuses on seasonal home decor, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies and party and entertainment goods.
