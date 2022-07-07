Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie, Wylie East compete in TABC showcase

by | Jul 7, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Overstreet brothers lead Wylie East to overtime win

Wylie East opened the tournament Friday afternoon with a tough game, heading to overtime against Houston Madison.

In that period, they were led by Anthony and Parker Overstreet, who each scored in double figures to lead the team to the close 73-72 victory. Anthony had 24 points, while Parker added 17.

Later that day, Wylie East fell 61-47 to Wichita Falls Hirschi but managed to bounce back with a 55-37 win over Katy to end the weekend on Saturday. The Raiders showed a strong performance overall, with a good defensive performance in the final win.

Wylie wins twice

The Wylie Pirates, a playoff team from last season, showed strength in a competitive field by winning two games.

The Pirates opened the weekend with an eight-point win over Marcus on Friday, taking a 57-48 victory. After a close 43-37 loss to Lufkin on Saturday, Wylie capped the weekend off with a narrow two-point win over Galena Park North Shore, winning 48-46.

Head coach Stephen Pearce was impressed with his team’s ability to work hard in winning twice in single-digit games. The Pirates had all 13 players play over the weekend, and Pearce said all 13 provided good moments on the court. The biggest surprise was Tosin Aiyejuto, who was a strong player both offensively and defensively for the Pirates.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

