Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Pirates view linebackers as strength of defense

by | Jul 7, 2022 | Latest, Sports

With three returning varsity football players, the Wylie Pirates view linebackers as one of the team’s strengths in 2022.

The strength of the team is in the middle of the field, where starters Austin Fabian and Christian Resurreccion return to the Wylie defense. The duo was two of the top three tacklers on the team last season as first-year starters. Coach Jimmy Carter said that experience will be paramount to their success this season.

“That’s one thing we look for is experience and we look for them to get better and better each game,” Carter said. “They’re both fast, did well in track and worked hard in the weight room. We’re expecting big things out of them.”

With the two players returning to the fold for Fabian’s junior season and Resurreccion’s senior season, coach Carter believes they’ve learned a lot in just over a year of time at the varsity level. Fabian played nearly every defensive snap last season.

“They’re just completely better football players,” Carter said. “They made plays almost solely off athletic ability last season and this year they have more experience, more knowledge and the ability to compete at a high level.”

Resurreccion is another player eager to take a leap forward in his senior season. A standout athlete on the team, he showed a great ability to get into the backfield last season, leading the team with two sacks.

“It opens up different things you can do, with him getting in the backfield,” Carter said. “It allows you to work different blitzes and he has the speed and strength to get in the backfield. It allows us to build around more strengths of the kids.”

On the outside, Wylie does lose seniors Tristan Steward and Brock Sherman, who combined for 71 tackles and 12 for loss. Brady Dalton was the primary backup who earned plenty of reps as a sophomore in 2021, finishing the year with 21 tackles and three pressures, which was the third-most on the team. Coach Carter said he’s one of the best hitters on the team.

“He’s a multi-sport athlete who loves to get on the field and hit people,” Carter said. “He’s going to be an anchor for us at that outside backer role.”

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

Jul 6, 2022 |

Local aviation and remote control enthusiasts alike fly their aircraft in the skies over a park in Princeton. The Richardson Radio Control Club (RRCC) flies its planes out of Bratonia Park, located at 6540 FM 546 in Princeton. On a sunny day with fair winds, the...

read more
Junior police academy teaches skills, confidence

Junior police academy teaches skills, confidence

Jul 6, 2022 |

WISD students had a chance to learn the ins and outs of law enforcement at the Junior Police Academy held last week at Harrison Intermediate School. Cadets experience what police officers learn and what they are expected to achieve while in an actual police academy....

read more
Council kicks comp plan to CPAC

Council kicks comp plan to CPAC

Jul 6, 2022 |

The completed draft of the newly updated comprehensive plan was presented to council in a workshop during the June 14 council meeting. Members of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) and Planning and Zoning Commission joined agents from the consulting firm...

read more
Lee takes over Wylie East running back duties

Lee takes over Wylie East running back duties

Jul 4, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Raiders football team boasts plenty of athleticism for the 2022 season. They’re led by their running back room, where the Raiders bring back three varsity-level players to help jump-start their move to the 6A level. Leading the way in the backfield will...

read more
Braves have several options at receiver

Braves have several options at receiver

Jul 1, 2022 | ,

With several options at receiver, the Community Braves will feature an expanded passing game in 2022. The Braves have five of their top six pass catchers returning for the new year, led by wide receiver Charlie Ott. He led the team with 292 yards receiving and two...

read more
Draper, Farley lead deep Wylie defensive line

Draper, Farley lead deep Wylie defensive line

Jul 1, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates have a few new faces and a few returning faces on the defensive line but should look much different in 2022.  The Pirates will have two returning players on the defensive line, along with several players battling for the final defensive end...

read more
Get closer to God by slowing down

Get closer to God by slowing down

Jul 1, 2022 | ,

By Todd Baughman I don’t know about you, but I get distracted easily.  Just typing that last sentence I’m pretty sure I had about 18 new thoughts about what I could / should be doing right now. Do you often load up your calendar and your mind with actions and...

read more
Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Jun 30, 2022 | ,

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is fast approaching and Wylie residents are reminded that it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city limits. In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned property in unincorporated areas. However,...

read more
STAAR results reported

STAAR results reported

Jun 29, 2022 |

School districts across the state received preliminary STAAR test results for 2022 last week and Wylie ISD Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer said she was amazed when she saw how well Wylie students performed. STAAR is a series of standardized tests used to assess a...

read more
P&Z considers site plans

P&Z considers site plans

Jun 29, 2022 |

The P&Z Commission considered a new site plan and a site plan amendment at the Tuesday, June 21, regular meeting. The first site plan was for Validus Addition, a light industrial use complex on .620 acres, located west of the intersection of Martinez Lane and...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022