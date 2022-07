WISD students had a chance to learn the ins and outs of law enforcement at the Junior Police Academy held last week at Harrison Intermediate School.

Cadets experience what police officers learn and what they are expected to achieve while in an actual police academy.

Student Resource Officer (SRO) Michael Stewart said he’s been a part of the camp for the last 13 of the 15 years the academy has been held by Wylie ISD.

For the full story, see our July 6 issue or subscribe online.