STAAR results reported

School districts across the state received preliminary STAAR test results for 2022 last week and Wylie ISD Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer said she was amazed when she saw how well Wylie students performed.

STAAR is a series of standardized tests used to assess a student’s achievements and knowledge learned in the grade level of several subjects.

The tests are administered to students in grades 3-8, and as an end-of-course (EOC) requirement for high school graduation.

