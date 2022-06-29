Subscribe
Heat safety awareness encouraged￼

As summer weather in North Texas brings triple-digit temperatures, officials are reminding residents to take precautions when working or recreating outdoors by staying hydrated and limiting exposure to the heat.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of deaths yearly.

Heat-related illness, including sunburn, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, is caused by the body’s inability to cope with prolonged exposure to the heat.

STAAR results reported

Jun 29, 2022 |

School districts across the state received preliminary STAAR test results for 2022 last week and Wylie ISD Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer said she was amazed when she saw how well Wylie students performed. STAAR is a series of standardized tests used to assess a...

P&Z considers site plans

Jun 29, 2022 |

The P&Z Commission considered a new site plan and a site plan amendment at the Tuesday, June 21, regular meeting. The first site plan was for Validus Addition, a light industrial use complex on .620 acres, located west of the intersection of Martinez Lane and...

Perseverance through pain

Jun 27, 2022 | ,

By Kris Segrest When you reflect on the happenings on the cross, some 2,000 years ago, it’s hard to believe that there was any joy there. Where was the joy in watching a man, Jesus, who had been sleeping, deprived, tortured, beaten, mocked, framed by religious...

Raiders excited for prospects on offensive line

Jun 24, 2022 | ,

Replacing several starters, Wylie East has its work cut out for them with a young offensive line. Head coach Marcus Gold and his staff still feel confident ahead of the new year. With young players waiting in the wings behind a veteran offensive line, coach Gold feels...

Wylie finds new options at receiver, tight end

Jun 24, 2022 | ,

With several new faces taking up positions at receiver for the Wylie Pirates, it’d be fair to expect a steep learning curve. Head coach Jimmy Carter is expecting to use the two non-district games to help the group to get up to speed at the varsity football level....

Headliner to perform original, bluegrass songs

Jun 24, 2022 |

Thousands of people will flock to Wylie this weekend for some summer fun at the Bluegrass on Ballard music festival. Alecia Nugent packed a bag and traveled from Nashville for the event, but rather than listening to music, Nugent will be the headliner for the...

Medlin returns as Braves starting quarterback

Jun 24, 2022 | ,

Quarterback can be the most important position on the football field. For the Community Braves, one of the biggest advantages is having your starting signal caller return to action. Not only that, but Community will have three quarterbacks all with playing experience...

P&Z considers new housing development

Jun 23, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing concerning a change from agriculture to planned development - townhome district for 5.56 acres located east of the intersection of North Ballard Avenue and Harvest Bend Drive. The concept plan shows 43...

Hot car and dogs don’t mix

Jun 22, 2022 |

Hot cars are no place for kids, let alone dogs in this Texas heat. Our furry friends such as dogs and cats can’t regulate their internal temperature as easily as humans can. With fewer mechanisms to cool off, pets, especially dogs, have an increased risk of heatstroke...

Ministry to host concert in the park

Jun 22, 2022 |

The opportunity to use a stage set up in the park one day before the bluegrass festival opened the door for a local ministry to offer a free concert. Hope for the Cities, a ministry of the Cross Church, is planning a free concert from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Olde...

