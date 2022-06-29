Heat safety awareness encouraged￼

As summer weather in North Texas brings triple-digit temperatures, officials are reminding residents to take precautions when working or recreating outdoors by staying hydrated and limiting exposure to the heat.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of deaths yearly.

Heat-related illness, including sunburn, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, is caused by the body’s inability to cope with prolonged exposure to the heat.

