Medlin returns as Braves starting quarterback

Quarterback can be the most important position on the football field.

For the Community Braves, one of the biggest advantages is having your starting signal caller return to action. Not only that, but Community will have three quarterbacks all with playing experience ahead of the 2022 season.

River Medlin returns after winning district newcomer of the year last season. The rising senior has caught plenty of collegiate attention with his size and throwing ability, leading the team with 1,112 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. Head coach Dustin Blann said he’s only getting better and is primed for a strong senior season.

“He can really throw the football,” Blann said. “He can be a difference maker for us for sure. He was one of the top passers before he had to miss a couple of district games, but he bounced back and finished the season strong. He’ll be good and we have a few guys behind him as well.”

Running the Wing-T offense, Medlin still threw the ball 125 times last season and the Braves plan to throw the ball more in 2022. Coach Blann said the team is planning to make changes to its offense that is predicated on Medlin’s skill set.

“We’ve got some tweaks here and there to open things up on offense and balance ourselves with running and passing,” Blann said. “We have a talented quarterback, and it allows us to be a little more diverse with our playbook and not be a traditional Wing-T that pounds the football on the ground and takes shots downfield.”

Another key to his development at quarterback has been Medlin’s work this offseason in track and field as a hurdler and high jump athlete to improve his athleticism. Coach Blann called him “extremely committed” to getting better at the position and that he’s seen his quarterback make strides as an athlete and thrower this offseason.

“He’s a very mature kid,” Blann said. “He has the intangibles to play quarterback and keep calm and leave your emotions in check. He has a next-play mentality and is ready to learn and grow with each play and snap. With a new quarterback coach on staff, we’ve seen him get better and grow over this time.”

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com