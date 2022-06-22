Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Ministry to host concert in the park

Jun 22, 2022

The opportunity to use a stage set up in the park one day before the bluegrass festival opened the door for a local ministry to offer a free concert.

Hope for the Cities, a ministry of the Cross Church, is planning a free concert from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Olde City Park featuring the up-and-coming alternative country band, Voth. 

Jon Bailey, director of Hope for the Cities, said because they wanted to offer something more entertaining for the evening, the biggest challenge was getting a “favorable band on short notice that would represent them well.”

Thankfully, through a ministry connection, Bailey learned about a band that will soon sign a contract with Warner Brothers.

“It won’t be Bluegrass,” Bailey said, adding that the band is “very ministry focused” which will provide the perfect backdrop for a fundraising evening.

In addition to music, there will be some video testimonies highlighting the four different ministries Hope for the Cities focuses on in their program. The ministries include Feeding the Community — providing weekly food boxes and a summer lunch program, Benevolence — assisting those in need with rent, utilities, medical bills, Campus Compassion — partnering with Wylie ISD and Community Partnerships.

“Those community partnerships allow us to do so much more,” Bailey said.

Sponsorships will help offset costs and fundraising will happen during the event. Over the two-hour time slot, there will be guest hosts, including one from the NFL Alumni Association.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. there will be food trucks on site at Olde City Park representing Bold Barbecue, OMG Creamery, Kona Ice, Jamba Juice, Auntie Anne’s, Just Wings and Things and more.

“There’s got to be purpose in what we do,” Bailey said. “We want to use this event to highlight the needs of the community.”

The pastor said he believes that by highlighting the needs, the community can come together to “tackle these issues as well.”

“This is a community effort, not just a church effort,” he said. “We’re all one team. We’ve got to do it together.”

Learn more about the concert or Hope for the Cities at hopeforthecities.com.

