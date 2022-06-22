Hot car and dogs don’t mix

Hot cars are no place for kids, let alone dogs in this Texas heat.

Our furry friends such as dogs and cats can’t regulate their internal temperature as easily as humans can.

With fewer mechanisms to cool off, pets, especially dogs, have an increased risk of heatstroke during the summer months.

Chris Marren, lead animal services officer for Wylie, said dogs, like humans, can suffer from heatstroke defined in dogs as an increased body temperature above 104 degrees and can be a life-threatening situation.

Short-muzzled dogs — Pugs and Bulldogs — and northern breeds such as Malamutes are the most sensitive to high temperatures.

For the full story, see our June 22 issue or subscribe online.