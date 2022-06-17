NTMWD elects board officers for 2022-23

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) Board of Directors elected its 2022-23 officers during the May 26, regular meeting.

Jack May of Garland was voted to serve as president. Richard Peasley of Frisco was voted vice president and George Crump of Farmersville was voted as secretary. All three will serve in the position until May 2023.

The board recognized outgoing president Phil Dyer with a resolution highlighting district achievements during Dyer’s tenure as president.

Some of the highlights included the district’s service area officially exceeding two million in population, construction progress on the Bois d’Arc Lake reservoir and opening its Lake Operations Center and completing long-term projects such as the Steward Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion, Wylie Water Treatment Plant Four expansion and the Trinity River Main Stem Pump Station.

Dyer was appointed to the board by the city of Plano in 2015 and will continue to serve.

In other business, the board also approved a facility use agreement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) for access to the Bois d’Arc Lake Operations Center.

The two agencies will coordinate to facilitate emergency operations on the lake and to maintain a safe environment for the public, NTMWD staff and TPWD staff.

TPWD enforces state laws to protect Texas’ wildlife, natural resources and the environment. They also provide safe boating practices and recreational water safety on public waters.

The facility use agreement will allow TPWD access to and use of the operation center for office space, law enforcement purposes and storage. TPWD staff will have the ability to stay overnight at the center for official purposes such as wildlife management, law enforcement and emergency response.

The operation center and associated facilities were designed and built to accommodate use by TPWD staff as well as the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Public safety and wildlife management on Bois d’Arc Lake are critical,” said Galen Roberts, NTMWD Assistant Deputy for Water Resources. “Our close partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will help ensure the lake supports a robust wildlife population and is a premier destination for recreation in the years to come.”

The operation center is the primary location through which NTMWD operations and shoreline management activities on the lake are coordinated. Bois d’Arc Lake is still filling and currently not open to the public for recreation.