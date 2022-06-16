WISD to adopt budget next week

The Wylie ISD Board of Trustees will convene next week to approve a budget totaling $231 million.

A public hearing on the WISD budget for fiscal year 2022-23 will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Education Service Center.

The budget for the 2021-22 school year was $214 million.

Total expenditures show $181 million for the general fund, $41 million for debt services and $9 million for food services.

Of the $241 million budget, $130 million will come from local sources while the state and federal government will pay $93 million and $7.7 million, respectively.

The largest expenditure is instruction at $108 million, up from $102 million last year, followed by plant maintenance and operations at $18 million, which increased from $17 million.

Other expenditures include $9 million for school administration, $7 million for student transportation, $7 million for general administration, $5 million for staff development, $5 million for co-curricular activities, $4 million for guidance and counseling and $3 million for technology.

Additional categories include instructional resources and media, instructional administration, social work services, health services, security, facilities acquisition and construction and other intergovernmental charges, each coming in at around $1 million or less.

More information, including a summary of the proposed budget, can be found at wylieisd.net.