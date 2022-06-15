Subscribe
WISD, nonprofits offer free meals

by | Jun 15, 2022 | Latest

While summer is supposed to be a time for children to relax and enjoy unstructured playtime, some of them may experience food insecurity as families struggle with the extra mouths to feed and rising grocery prices.

Several groups, including Wylie ISD, are working to ensure children in the community do not go hungry.

Dawn Lin, director of student nutrition, said Wylie ISD offers free snacks and lunches for community children.

The program kicked off at Hartman Elementary, located at 510 South Birmingham St. Monday, June 6, and ends Wednesday, June 29. Snacks will be provided from 8:30 to 9 a.m. for students enrolled in summer school at Hartman and 9 to 9:30 a.m. for community children 18 and under. Free lunches will be provided from 11 a.m. to noon for enrolled students and from noon to 1 p.m. for community children.

0 Comments

