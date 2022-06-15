Bluegrass festival features music, fun activities for everyone

What began as an ice cream social hosted by downtown merchants 34 years ago, has turned into one of Wylie’s biggest events.

Now known as Bluegrass on Ballard, the free all-day affair not only includes bluegrass bands, but arts and crafts, chili cook-off, food trucks and a car show as well for attendees.

Between 10,000 and 12,000 attendees are expected at the event set for Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., on Ballard Avenue in downtown Wylie and Olde City Park. Free parking will be available in and around the downtown area.

