Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Braves running backs carry load￼￼

by | Jun 9, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Community Braves football team is eager to hit the field again, led by a strong group of running backs.

After reaching the postseason last year in the bi-district round, the Braves bring back three of their top four runners from a team that ran the ball 394 times in 2021. Head coach Dustin Blann is excited for the running back room, returning with just a bit more experience for the new season.

“We’ve got some good running backs coming back and some young guys coming in who could make an impact,” Blann said.

The team is led by starting tailback Brandol Hernandez. The three-sport athlete led the team with 10 touchdowns rushing last season to go along with 557 yards and 7.3 yards per carry. Coach Blann said he will likely lead the group in carries this upcoming year.

“Brandol is an excellent all-around athlete, competing in soccer and track at a high level as well,” Blann said. “He’s got great vision and great speed at the position to make an impact and really does some good things for us.”

Running a wing-t style of offense, Community is set to spread their carries out among multiple players. With three or four threats to get a carry on the field at all times, it creates a level of misdirection a defense can struggle to follow.

“It’s extremely important to be able to rotate a variety of runners,” Blann said. “We’ve got guys who can protect the ball and lineman who can create holes for them to run through. It’s up to us to take advantage of different strengths and use our player’s abilities to their maximum potential.”

Along with Hernandez, Quinton Hall and Gabe Duron are set to get the bulk of the carries for Community. Hall also had 10 touchdowns rushing last season with 454 yards and was named an all-district safety for the Braves.

Blann appreciates Hall’s physicality in the lineup, calling him one of the best blockers on the team.

“Quinton is one of the best players, if not the best player on our team and does some excellent stuff for us,” Blann said. “He plays safety for us and is elite there and brings that toughness to the offensive side of the ball. He brings a great blocking ability and has home run plays in his toolbox.”

Along with Hall, Duron brings a tough running ability as the team’s starting fullback. He’s made an early impact as the team’s starting fullback this season, gaining 4.4 yards per carry as the team’s fifth option in the backfield.

“Gabe is a quality runner as well,” Blann said. “We’re excited about him and what he’s able to do for us at this level.”

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more Community ISD sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie awards: Best of 2021-22

Wylie awards: Best of 2021-22

Jun 9, 2022 | ,

Wylie High School wrapped up a successful 2021-22 school year with plenty of athletic achievements. From state medalists to nearly every program reaching the postseason, the Pirates athletic program put on a show for their fans and community. Here are the top athletes...

read more
State sales tax revenue totals $3.7 billion

State sales tax revenue totals $3.7 billion

Jun 9, 2022 |

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced state sales tax revenues totaled $3.69 billion in May, an 8.6% increase from May 2021. “Strong, double-digit growth was seen once again in sectors driven primarily by business spending, with receipts from the oil and gas mining...

read more
Staff updates project funding sources

Staff updates project funding sources

Jun 8, 2022 |

Staff and council met in a workshop to discuss capital projects currently in progress or scheduled for the future. City Manager Brent Parker said the purpose of the meeting was not to get detailed information on each project but to update council on the funding status...

read more
Wylie East awards: Best of 2021-22

Wylie East awards: Best of 2021-22

Jun 8, 2022 | ,

Wylie East High School 2021-22 school year comes to a close seeing plenty of growth in the athletic department. While the program saw plenty of turnover this season, they still managed to find success throughout the year, including our season award winners. Here are...

read more
Wylie views offensive line as strength

Wylie views offensive line as strength

Jun 8, 2022 | ,

There will be plenty of new faces to the Wylie Pirates offense next fall, but they won’t be on the offensive line. Wylie returns four starters and five offensive linemen who got significant playing time during the 2021 season. Despite losing senior leader Josh...

read more
Juneteenth celebration to be held at Olde City Park

Juneteenth celebration to be held at Olde City Park

Jun 8, 2022 |

Area residents will have the opportunity to celebrate a national holiday marking the end of slavery, Juneteenth, at Olde City Park again this year. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and will feature live music, a DJ, food trucks, arts...

read more
Council honors area nonprofits

Council honors area nonprofits

Jun 8, 2022 |

Several area nonprofit organizations focused on providing food and other essential needs to families that have fallen on hard times were honored by Wylie City Council. Leaders from the Wylie Christian Care Center, including Raymond Cooper, 5 Loaves, Hope for the...

read more
Eight Pirates earn all-district nod

Eight Pirates earn all-district nod

Jun 4, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates reached the postseason once again as co-district champions, and eight players were given all-district awards. Wylie (11-3, 16-16-1) was led by four first-team all-district players, namely first-team designated hitter Luke Lianthong. The starting...

read more
10 Raiders named to all-district team

10 Raiders named to all-district team

Jun 3, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Raiders baseball season ended with a playoff appearance, while the team was well represented in the District 10-5A All-District team. The Raiders (10-4, 17-11-1) had 10 players named to the all-district team, led by the District 10-5A Offensive Player...

read more
District-champion Pirates racked up awards

District-champion Pirates racked up awards

Jun 3, 2022 | ,

The District 9-6A champion Wylie Pirates won several all-district awards, including two superlative awards. Wylie (14-0, 31-11) had a perfect record during the regular season, led by District 9-6A Pitcher of the Year Jordyn Merrett and Defensive Player of the Year...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022