Area residents will have the opportunity to celebrate a national holiday marking the end of slavery, Juneteenth, at Olde City Park again this year.

The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and will feature live music, a DJ, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, a pageant, a children’s area and a history and education section.

For the full story, see our June 8 issue or subscribe online.