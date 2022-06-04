Eight Pirates earn all-district nod

The Wylie Pirates reached the postseason once again as co-district champions, and eight players were given all-district awards.

Wylie (11-3, 16-16-1) was led by four first-team all-district players, namely first-team designated hitter Luke Lianthong. The starting outfielder for the Pirates was one of the top hitters on the team this past season, working primarily out of the leadoff spot.

He carried a long hit streak through the district season and was named the team’s co-offensive MVP. Joining him as a co-offensive MVP and first-team all-district outfielder was Brady Dalton. A key power bat in the Pirates lineup, Dalton finished the season strong with several big hits to help clinch a share of the district championship.

Other players to make the first teams were Jaxon Borserine and Isaac Phe. Borserine was a key utility player for the Pirates, while Phe was the ace pitcher on the mound during the season. He was also the AHMO award winner at the team’s postseason banquet.

On the second team, Wylie had four more players named to the awards list. Logan Jeske, Riley Gildert, Thomas Spencer and Bradley Fletcher made the team this season. Spencer was voted the team MVP for his senior season, while Gildert earned the defensive player of the year award.

The Pirates had 12 seniors on the roster, including Phe, Jeske, Spencer, Gildert and Fletcher as all-district recipients. Wylie was eliminated in the bi-district round of the state playoffs, losing in three games to Tyler Legacy.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]