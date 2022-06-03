District-champion Pirates racked up awards

The District 9-6A champion Wylie Pirates won several all-district awards, including two superlative awards.

Wylie (14-0, 31-11) had a perfect record during the regular season, led by District 9-6A Pitcher of the Year Jordyn Merrett and Defensive Player of the Year Aubrey Brown. Merrett was one of four Wylie starters this season to help the team to a deep playoff run. The junior was a key leader to the staff.

Brown was the starting shortstop for the Pirates for the second straight season. She was one of the top two-way players on the team, making several big plays on defense.

Wylie had three players named to the first-team all-district and three more to the second team. Leading the way on the first team were senior Devin Chaky and sophomores Sydney Murphy and Hannah Messer. Chaky led the team in hitting the season before, making an all-area team.

Murphy was the top power hitter for the Pirates this season while starting at catcher. She hit eight home runs and led the team with 53 RBIs. Messer was 10-0 in the circle for the Pirates this season, leading the team with a 1.43 ERA.

On the second team, Wylie was senior Sarah Roberge and sophomores Ryley Severson and Aubrie Gunther. Severson hit six home runs and added 42 RBIs, while Gunther was another standout pitcher for the Pirates.

Madison Gardner was named to the honorable mentions list for the Pirates, who ended the season in the regional quarterfinals after a loss to Waco Midway.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]