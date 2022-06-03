10 Raiders named to all-district team

The Wylie East Raiders baseball season ended with a playoff appearance, while the team was well represented in the District 10-5A All-District team.

The Raiders (10-4, 17-11-1) had 10 players named to the all-district team, led by the District 10-5A Offensive Player of the Year Matthew Hattaway. The outfielder was the top hitter in the lineup, working primarily out of the lead-off spot for the offense.

Wylie East also had one first-team player and five second-team players on the all-district team this year. Rylee Lamm was named to the first team as the top pitcher for the Wylie East rotation. He allowed just one earned run in the Raider’s game two playoff loss to Frisco Independence but won his final three starts of the regular season.

Second team members for the Raiders included Kason Atkins, Joshua Hollingsworth, Nathan Lam, Knox Wilson and Caden Roeschen. Wilson was the starting catcher for one of the district’s top rotations, while Hollingsworth and Lam manned the outfield along with Hattaway.

The remainder of Wylie East’s starting lineup was on the all-district honorable mentions list. Jacob Hollingsworth and Kolby Atkins were both infielders for the Raiders, along with starting pitcher Brennen Boyd. Boyd was the Tuesday starter in district play for Wylie East, earning a shutout win in game one of the bi-district playoffs.

East’s regular season ended in the bi-district round of the state playoffs, falling in three games to Frisco Independence.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]