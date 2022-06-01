Wylie High graduates 663

Subscribe
The top grads of the Class of 2022 delivered similar messages of thankfulness to their fellow Pirates in their commencement addresses last weekend.

Wylie High School graduation ceremonies for the 663-student graduating class were held Saturday, May 28 at the CUTX Event Center (also known as the Allen Event Center) in Allen.

Students walked down the aisle to “Pomp and Circumstance” pre-recorded by That Wylie Band followed by the presentation of colors by the WHS AFJROTC Color Guard.

After the National Anthem, Wylie High School principal Brian Alexander welcomed graduates and attendees to the ceremony.

NTMWD encourages residents to conserve water this summer

Jun 1, 2022 |

A majority of water use during the summer happens outdoors, according to the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD). Public Education Manager Helen Dulac said anywhere from 40%-60% of water usage during the summer is used for watering lawns, adding about half of...

Wylie East graduates 502

Jun 1, 2022 |

The topic of nervousness and the comfort of a stuffed animal were interwoven in the speeches delivered by the top two graduates of the Class of 2022 to their peers. Wylie East High School personnel, administration, friends, and family members gathered to celebrate the...

Toying with time

May 27, 2022 | ,

By John Moore I don’t recognize toys anymore. Our grandkids are coming from out of state to visit and I can’t find anything to get them as a surprise. Why? I don’t know what anything is or does. Toys should teach you how to prepare for life and be fun. Bakugan –...

TxDOT urges motorcycle safety

May 26, 2022 |

TxDOT is urging Texas drivers to look twice for motorcycles, especially at intersections, where motorcycle collisions most commonly occur. According to a TxDOT news release, one motorcyclist dies in a crash on Texas roads every day, on average. In 2020, there were 482...

Pirates show skill in spring game

May 25, 2022 | ,

Spring practices are a time to get the team up to speed for the coming season. For the Wylie Pirates, it’s also a time to generate excitement in their annual Maroon vs. White spring game. The white team came out on top in the scrimmage last Friday, but head coach...

School board approves zoning change

May 25, 2022 |

Continued growth forced the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees to rezone a new neighborhood during the Monday, May 16, meeting. After researching options and meeting with parents, district staff presented a resolution rezoning the Emerald Vista neighborhood in Wylie, which...

Wylie East narrowly misses state 7v7 qualification

May 24, 2022 | ,

Wylie East narrowly missed out on qualification in the 7v7 state championships, losing in the final round. Taking on some of the area's top 5A and 6A teams, the Raiders were paired in Pool C with Frisco Lone Star, Sherman and Plano West Saturday morning. With the top...

Election Day is today

May 24, 2022 |

Voters are heading to the polls for another time to influence the candidates that will appear on the November ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24, and voters will cast their ballots in the runoff election. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Texas is...

Wylie preaches competition in spring practices

May 19, 2022 | ,

With the thunderous sound of shoulder pads colliding, the sidelines erupt with cheers and talk at the Wylie football practice. Jason Nwokedi read the play from his safety position and snuffed out the screen pass, knocking wide receiver Chris Lewis back behind the line...

