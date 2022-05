Continued growth forced the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees to rezone a new neighborhood during the Monday, May 16, meeting.

After researching options and meeting with parents, district staff presented a resolution rezoning the Emerald Vista neighborhood in Wylie, which the board approved.

Previously, students in the neighborhood were zoned for Watkins Elementary but rezoned for Cox Elementary.

