Wylie Fire-Rescue held a pair of ceremonies over the weekend to officially open Fire Station No. 4.

The grand opening ceremony was held Friday, May 13, and a Push-In Ceremony was held Saturday, May 14, at the newest fire station, located at 3200 McMillen Drive.

Along with the grand opening, the department also unveiled a sculpture commissioned in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who died 21 years ago on 9/11.

For the full story, see our May 18 issue or subscribe online.