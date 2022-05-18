City will not play ball with YMCA

The Wylie Recreation Center will stay under the control of the city, council decided after discussions concerning the center were held during the May 10 regular meeting.

The recreation center currently operates at a loss, and council has held several meetings to discuss ways to mitigate the loss.

One possibility discussed was allowing the YMCA to take over operations of the center, which proved to be unpopular with many Wylie residents.

