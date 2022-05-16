Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Early voting begins today

by | May 16, 2022 | Latest

Early voting for the Democrat and Republican primary runoff elections begins today and runs through Friday, May 20.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during early voting and on Election Day.

Texas is an open primary state, meaning that voters do not register with a party and instead cast their ballot in either the Democratic or Republican primary, not both. Additionally, the Texas Election Code states individuals can’t vote for a different party than they voted for in the March primaries.

Depending on a voter’s precinct and party, they will have several federal, state and county elections on their ballot.

Polling locations in the area include Collin College Wylie Campus, located at 391 Country Club Road; the Wylie Senior Recreation Center, located at 800 Thomas Street; and the Murphy Community Center, located at 205 North Murphy Road; however, Collin County voters can cast their ballot at any polling location within the county.

Sample ballots and a full list of polling locations can be found at collincountytx.gov/elections.

