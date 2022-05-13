Subscribe
Fatal crash on State Highway 78 May 11

May 13, 2022

The Farmersville Fire Department, Police Department and Collin County Sheriff’s office responded to a fatal crash involving three vehicles around 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.

Caleb Edwards, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer near the intersection of State Highway 78 and CR 556. The driver of another car had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital after colliding with a power pole. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Farmersville Fire Chief Kevin Lisman said four of his department’s trucks, two medical units, two Farmersville Police units, three units from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and eight fire department personnel responded to the scene. 

After arriving, the department found one car collided with a power pole while the tractor-trailer and car driven by Caleb had impacted each other. The trailer, which was empty, likely spun around to impact the driver’s side of Caleb’s car, said Lisman.

SH 78 remained closed for four hours while the department worked the scene.

Lisman said there has been an increase in wrecks on SH 78 near CR 556 in the last several years.

Caleb’s family is holding a visitation at the Allen Funeral Home in Wylie from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 13 with a service scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14. On Sunday, May 15, the Community FFA Alumni Association is holding a fundraising car wash to help cover the family’s funeral expenses.

