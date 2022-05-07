Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie comes back to beat Temple in three games

by | May 7, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Game one didn’t go as planned for the Wylie Pirates softball team.

Taking on Temple in the area round of the state playoffs, No. 7 Wylie (14-0, 31-8) came back to win games two and three on Saturday night to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the second straight season. Wylie opened the area round with a 2-1 loss Friday night in Waxahachie.

The Pirates could only muster three hits in game one but held a lead late in the game. However, the Lady Wildcats scored twice in the top of the sixth to clinch the victory.

Wylie responded well in games two and three, getting two shutouts Saturday to win 6-0 and 3-0. The Pirates will face Waco Midway in the regional quarterfinals at a date to be determined.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

0 Comments

Related News

Election day is tomorrow

Election day is tomorrow

May 6, 2022 |

Wylie voters will head to the polls Saturday, May 7, to cast their ballots in the Texas Constitutional election. Voting locations across the state will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Nearby voting locations include the Wylie Senior Recreation...

read more
Library to host garden tour

Library to host garden tour

May 4, 2022 |

Seeding between the lines — The Smith Public Library is offering residents an opportunity to grow with a tour of several local gardens. The tour will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 7, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. All funds raised by...

read more
WISD to consider rezoning neighborhood

WISD to consider rezoning neighborhood

May 4, 2022 |

Dozens of students were recognized students for their accomplishments, which took up a majority of the Monday, April 24 meeting. The Skills USA team at Wylie East High School, Wylie High School and McMillian Junior High were singled out for hard work at the meeting....

read more
Wylie East names top graduates￼

Wylie East names top graduates￼

May 4, 2022 |

Hard work and dedication drove two students to earn the highest honors –valedictorian and salutatorian – of the Wylie East High School Class of 2022. Rankings at Wylie East High School place Kayla Nguyen as valedictorian and Hanna Harmon as salutatorian. Kayla posted...

read more
Playoff dates set for Wylie, Wylie East

Playoff dates set for Wylie, Wylie East

May 3, 2022 | ,

UIL baseball and softball playoff schedule for the weekend of Friday, May 6. Bi-district baseball Wylie Pirates (11-3, 15-14-1) vs. Tyler Legacy Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie Game 2: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Tyler's Mike Carter Field. Game 3 (if necessary): Immediately...

read more
Berhane, Popelka qualify for state

Berhane, Popelka qualify for state

May 2, 2022 | ,

Wylie High School will send two participants down to Austin for the UIL Track and Field State Championship. After winning the District 9-6A and Area meets, the Pirates finished fifth overall at the Region II meet at Waco Midway on April 29-30 with 36 points. The boys’...

read more
Wylie battles to defeat Horn in three games

Wylie battles to defeat Horn in three games

May 2, 2022 | ,

Facing back-to-back games of win-or-go-home, the Wylie Pirates found another gear. Trailing Mesquite Horn 1-0 in their three-game series in the bi-district round of the state playoffs, the No. 8 Pirates (14-0, 29-7) won two straight games to advance to the second...

read more
Pedal car races are Sunday

Pedal car races are Sunday

Apr 29, 2022 |

The Wylie Downtown Merchants Association is hosting the annual pedal car race for children ages 2 to 5 from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, on Ballard Avenue in downtown. Children will select a unique car of their choice provided and decorated by local merchants and...

read more
Gold ribbon event set for April 30

Gold ribbon event set for April 30

Apr 28, 2022 |

The Collin County Commissioners Court and the Collin County Historical Commission are hosting the Fifteenth Annual Preservation Celebration and Awards Ceremony: ‘A Gold Ribbon Event’ Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Wylie....

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022