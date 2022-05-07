Wylie comes back to beat Temple in three games

Game one didn’t go as planned for the Wylie Pirates softball team.

Taking on Temple in the area round of the state playoffs, No. 7 Wylie (14-0, 31-8) came back to win games two and three on Saturday night to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the second straight season. Wylie opened the area round with a 2-1 loss Friday night in Waxahachie.

The Pirates could only muster three hits in game one but held a lead late in the game. However, the Lady Wildcats scored twice in the top of the sixth to clinch the victory.

Wylie responded well in games two and three, getting two shutouts Saturday to win 6-0 and 3-0. The Pirates will face Waco Midway in the regional quarterfinals at a date to be determined.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com