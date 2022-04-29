Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Garland Police increasing GISD patrols following online threat

by | Apr 29, 2022 | Latest

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), along with the North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), and the Garland Police Department are working in a joint response to an online threat made by a group of students at Naaman Forest High School.

The online communication made reference to harming and killing students at the school.

On Friday, April 29, members of the FBI executed search warrants and interviewed the students involved in these threats. Based on the investigation, it was determined that there is no immediate threat to the school.

All students involved have been indefinitely suspended and are no longer allowed on any GISD school property, according to Garland Police Public Information Officer Pedro Barineu.

“Threats of violence will not be tolerated,” the news release said. “The Garland Police Department, the FBI, and GISD will continue to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

The Garland Police Department will increase patrols at GISD schools for the remainder of the year.

This remains an active JTTF investigation and any inquiries should be directed to the FBI.

Pedal car races are Sunday

Apr 29, 2022

The Wylie Downtown Merchants Association is hosting the annual pedal car race for children ages 2 to 5 from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, on Ballard Avenue in downtown. Children will select a unique car of their choice provided and decorated by local merchants and...

Gold ribbon event set for April 30

Apr 28, 2022

The Collin County Commissioners Court and the Collin County Historical Commission are hosting the Fifteenth Annual Preservation Celebration and Awards Ceremony: ‘A Gold Ribbon Event’ Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Wylie....

Wylie beats Sachse, one win from district title

Apr 28, 2022

The Wylie Pirates conquered their last big hurdle on the way to a district championship. With a 4-3 home victory over Sachse on April 26, Wylie (10-3, 14-13-1) remains tied for first place in the District 9-6A standings. With a win on the road against North Garland on...

We will reap what we sow

Apr 28, 2022

By Kris Segrest When a farmer has a barren field, what does he do? He could complain about it. He could make excuses for it. He could pray about it. Yet, none of these things will help him until he plants a seed. He must get the seed in the ground to see the condition...

Council denies planned development

Apr 27, 2022

Wylie City Council held three public hearings concerning zoning changes during the April 26 regular council meeting. The first public hearing concerned a zoning change for a 47-acre lot near Smith Elementary School from agriculture-30 to a planned development-single...

Property owners outcry value increases

Apr 27, 2022

Wylie property owners should have received their annual appraised value estimates last week from the county.  Many have been expressing concerns about the increases they are seeing, an indication that property values are continuing to rise in the area. The valuations...

TEA offers library materials guidance

Apr 27, 2022

In response to many Texas parents’ complaints about inappropriate material in school libraries, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released updated guidelines on procuring, reviewing and banning books. The model, which can be found on the TEA website, is designed to...

Teen Court offers several benefits

Apr 27, 2022

A ticket for most adults may mean a fine or a defensive driving course, but for area teens, it could mean a chance to participate in Teen Court. Wylie’s Teen Court program provides students, not just from Wylie but the surrounding areas as well, an opportunity to...

