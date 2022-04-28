Lady Raiders fall to Lovejoy, miss out on postseason

The Lady Raiders fell short of their postseason goal in 2022, losing 4-2 to Lovejoy on April 25.

Battling in Princeton, Wylie East (7-8, 15-16) ended the regular season tied for fourth in the District 10-5A standings. That meant a one-game playoff, to name the last team to reach the bi-district round. Lovejoy started strong with three runs in the first inning and held off East.

The Lady Raiders, who only had five hits in the game, pulled one back in the third when Isabella Flores hit an inside-the-park home run to make it a two-run game. Abby Hollingsworth added one more run on an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-2, but East failed to score with runners on first and third with two outs.

Lovejoy advances to face Frisco Heritage in the bi-district round of the state playoffs.

