Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Statewide sales tax revenue increases

by | Apr 23, 2022 | Latest

State sales tax revenue totaled $3.37 billion in March, a 37.2% increase over collections last year Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a Tuesday, April 4, news release.
Similar to February’s sales tax numbers, the March 2021 totals account for February 2021 sales tax returns not collected until March because of Winter Storm Uri.
“State sales tax collections reached a new high for the month of March, with exceptionally strong growth evident across all major economic sectors,” Hegar said.
Consuming spending increased as the effects of the omicron variant dissipated, said Hegar, adding that strong employment and wage growth are also contributing factors. He said segments stimulated by pandemic-related spending patterns, such as online merchandisers, home improvement stores and sporting goods retailers, continue to have strong growth.
The news release included information relating to taxes collected from certain economic sectors. With the exception of motor vehicle sales and vehicle taxes, the highlighted sectors all had double digit growth or greater.
Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes brought in $386 million, a 17% decrease from March 2021. Motor fuel taxes also saw a 19% increase compared to March 2021.
Both oil and natural gas production revenues more than doubled from their March 2021 totals.
Oil production taxes totaled $476 million, a 101% increase, and natural gas production tax revenues were $348 million, a 150% increase.
Additionally, hotel occupancy taxes brought in $50 million to the state, a 55% increase from March 2021. Alcoholic beverage taxes totaled $123 million, a 27% increase.
“Growth in receipts from sectors driven by business spending, including oil and gas mining, construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade, also continues to be robust, though receipts from oil and gas mining still remain well below pre-pandemic levels despite the elevated energy prices of recent months.”
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in March 2022, after adjusting for March 2021 activity, was up 27.3% compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 59% of all tax collections.
The majority of March sales tax revenue is based on sales made in February and remitted to the agency in March. 

0 Comments

Related News

Early voting begins April 25

Early voting begins April 25

Apr 22, 2022 |

Wylie residents will go to the polls next week to cast their vote during early voting. Early voting will begin statewide Monday, April 25 and conclude Friday, May 3. Election day will be held Saturday, May 7. Residents will cast ballots in state constitution elections...

read more
Emergency supplies sales tax holiday set for April 23-25

Emergency supplies sales tax holiday set for April 23-25

Apr 21, 2022 |

With the state entering severe weather season, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Texans can purchase certain items tax-free. The state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 23 and ends at midnight...

read more
Cornerstone ceremony held for Fire Station No. 4

Cornerstone ceremony held for Fire Station No. 4

Apr 20, 2022 |

Wylie Fire-Rescue participated in a longtime tradition for its newest fire station. The department and Grand Lodge of Texas held a Cornerstone Leveling Ceremony for Fire Station No. 4. The ceremony, a masonic tradition dating back for centuries, took place Saturday,...

read more
Taste of Wylie Returns to Olde Town Park

Taste of Wylie Returns to Olde Town Park

Apr 20, 2022 |

For the second year in a row, the Taste of Wylie will be held at Olde City Park — but there are still changes in store. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 2 and will feature area restaurants providing samples of a variety of choices from pizza to...

read more
Downtown racing returns soon

Downtown racing returns soon

Apr 20, 2022 |

Wylie kids will be off to the races as the Wylie Pedal Car Race is coming soon to downtown. The race will be Sunday, May 1 and is hosted by the Wylie Downtown Merchant Association. This is the 18th year for the rain-or-shine event, which raises money for downtown...

read more
East athletes qualify for area

East athletes qualify for area

Apr 18, 2022 | ,

There were 18 top-five finishes for Wylie East’s track and field team at the District 10-5A T&F Championships at Lucas’ Lovejoy High School.  Charis Jackson won the gold medal (48.41) and Rashuun Washington finished fourth in the boys 400-meter dash (50.20)....

read more
Wylie boys win district, girls finish second

Wylie boys win district, girls finish second

Apr 14, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates boys track and field team walked away as district champions Wednesday night.  Competing in the 9-6A championship at Williams Stadium, the boys finished first overall with 205 points. They beat out Naaman Forest (113 points), Sachse (79 points),...

read more
Substance abuse resources available

Substance abuse resources available

Apr 13, 2022 |

Millions of Americans battle drug and alcohol addiction, but Collin County residents facing these issues have a resource they might not know about.  The Collin County Substance Abuse Program, first established 32 years ago and served 58 clients in its first year,...

read more
Council approves commerical development

Council approves commerical development

Apr 13, 2022 |

Wylie city council held three public hearings, two for zoning changes and one amending the downtown zoning ordinance, during the April 12 council meeting. Council considered a zoning change from commercial corridor to planned development – commercial industrial for a...

read more
FBW to rebrand as The Cross Church

FBW to rebrand as The Cross Church

Apr 13, 2022 |

Lead Pastor of First Baptist Church Wylie Kris Segrest believes when God gives the church a new assignment, He also gives the church a new name. FBW, which has been serving the city for nearly 152 years, will soon be called The Cross Church.  “This has been a...

read more
Subscribe
Subscribe