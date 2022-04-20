Taste of Wylie Returns to Olde Town Park

For the second year in a row, the Taste of Wylie will be held at Olde City Park — but there are still changes in store.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 2 and will feature area restaurants providing samples of a variety of choices from pizza to barbecue to sweets.

Historically, the Taste of Wylie was held at First Baptist Wylie Event Center, now known as The Cross Event Center, and benefitted the Wylie Christian Care Center.

For the full story, see our April 20 issue or subscribe online.