WDMA Prop C

Council approves commerical development

Apr 13, 2022

Wylie city council held three public hearings, two for zoning changes and one amending the downtown zoning ordinance, during the April 12 council meeting.

Council considered a zoning change from commercial corridor to planned development – commercial industrial for a 22-acre lot located on the southwest corner of State Highway 78 and Wylie East Drive.

One resident spoke against the development, but council approved the zoning change.

Council also approved amendments to the Downtown Historic District zoning ordinance and a special use permit (SUP) allowing for a restaurant with drive-thru service at 3201 FM 544.

During the public hearings, no one spoke in favor or objection to the zoning amendments or SUP.

For the full story, see our April 20 issue.  

