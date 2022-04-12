Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

The deadline for filing property tax renditions is April 15

by | Apr 12, 2022 | Latest

The Texas Comptroller’s office reminds business owners that for many property types, April 15 is the deadline to file property tax renditions with their county appraisal districts. Different deadlines apply for certain regulated property.

A rendition is a list of the taxable inventory, furniture and fixtures, machinery, equipment and other property owned or managed as of Jan. 1 each year. The appraisal district may use the information to set property values.

A rendition allows property owners to record their opinion of their property’s value and ensures that the appraisal district notifies property owners before changing a recorded value. Exempt property, such as church property and equipment used for farming, is not subject to rendition. 

Owners whose property was damaged by storm, flood or fire last year may file a special decreased value report, which indicates the property’s condition on Jan. 1, 2022. Filing the decreased value report could lower those owners’ final tax bills for 2022.

Rendition forms and decreased value report forms are available from county appraisal district offices statewide and can be downloaded at the Comptroller’s property tax forms webpage.

0 Comments

Related News

Program to clear names launched

Program to clear names launched

Apr 11, 2022 |

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis’ office is launching the Expunction 2022 Initiative which aims to help individuals clear their name. Supporting the program are the Collin County branch of the NAACP, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, Collin County Bar...

read more
State unemployment rate drops slightly

State unemployment rate drops slightly

Apr 8, 2022 |

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate for February was 4.7%, a decrease of 0.1% from January.According to a March 25 news release, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex recorded an unemployment rate of 4.1% in...

read more
Wylie FFA show season ends

Wylie FFA show season ends

Apr 6, 2022 |

The show season for Wylie FFA ended last month, but the work is not over for FFA students. “We get a little bit of a pause,” said Wylie East FFA Teacher Valerie Turner. “But FFA is 100% year-round.” Turner said the students have Career Development Events (CDE) next....

read more
Journey of faith

Journey of faith

Apr 6, 2022 |

Close connections and prayer opened the door for one Wylie church to truly “love one another” as they delivered humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its border countries last month. Waterbrook Bible Fellowship members prayed for Ukraine during their Sunday, March 6 church...

read more
Collin County continues to grow

Collin County continues to grow

Apr 6, 2022 |

Recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Collin County continues to experience dynamic growth as it ranked second in the nation for adding new residents.  According to the 2020 census results, the Collin County population was 1,064,465, compared to...

read more
Resident input requested

Resident input requested

Apr 6, 2022 |

A city’s comprehensive plan is important because it provides a plan for growth and development, but it is just as important to ensure the plan is updated every 10-15 years as the population grows and needs change. That is the situation Wylie is in at the moment. The...

read more
Duff’s 10 K-shutout leads Wylie East

Duff’s 10 K-shutout leads Wylie East

Apr 6, 2022 | ,

Presleigh Duff’s complete game, 10 strikeout performance led Wylie East to a key 2-0 victory over Lovejoy at home Tuesday night. Duff held the Lady Leopards in check all evening, allowing just four hits. The Lady Raiders (6-3, 14-11) capitalized on six walks from the...

read more
Wylie’s season ends in regional quarterfinals

Wylie’s season ends in regional quarterfinals

Apr 4, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates found themselves in uncharted territory in their regional quarterfinals game against Rockwall.  The No. 3 Pirates (14-0, 21-1-3) were undefeated for the season and had yet to allow a goal over their first two games of the UIL 6A state playoffs....

read more
Historic real estate values seen in Texas

Historic real estate values seen in Texas

Apr 2, 2022 |

The Texas Association of Appraisal Districts (TAAD) announced last week historic growth in Texas real estate values. According to the association, regions throughout the state have seen increases in values between 10% and 50% since last year. “The Texas real estate...

read more
Human remains identified as missing Wylie woman

Human remains identified as missing Wylie woman

Apr 1, 2022 |

Partial human remains found on February 26 in Sachse were identified as a missing Wylie female.  On Thursday, March 31, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the skeletal remains found in a creek bed in the 4500 block of Merritt Rd, belonged to...

read more