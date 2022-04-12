Football schedules for WHS, WEHS

Football season is around the corner for the Wylie Pirates and Wylie East Raiders.

With spring approaching and a new season in the fall, there is plenty of changes and reasons for excitement for both programs. Wylie East officially moves up to 6A in the fall under UIL’s latest realignment, joining Wylie in District 9-6A. With the crosstown showdown scheduled for Oct. 14, there’s plenty of intrigue to the new season.

Here are the football schedules for Wylie and Wylie East football in 2022 (home games in italics):

Wylie Pirates:

Week 1 – Friday, Aug. 26 vs. JJ Pearce (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Week 2 – Friday, Sept. 2 @ Hebron, Hawk Stadium, 7 p.m.

Week 3 – Thursday, Sept. 8 @ South Garland, HBJ Stadium, 7 p.m.

Week 4 – Bye week

Week 5 – Friday, Sept. 23 vs. North Garland (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Week 6 – Thursday, Sept. 29 @ Lakeview Centennial, HBJ Stadium, 7 p.m.

Week 7 – Friday, Oct. 7 vs. Rowlett (Future Pirate Night), 7 p.m.

Week 8 – Friday, Oct. 14 @ Wylie East, Wylie Stadium, 7 p.m.

Week 9 – Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Naaman Forest, 7 p.m.

Week 10 – Friday, Oct. 28 @ Sachse, HBJ Stadium, 7 p.m.

Week 11 – Friday, Nov. 4 vs. Garland, 7 p.m.

Wylie East Raiders:

Week 1 – Thursday, Aug. 25 @ Berkner, Wildcat-Ram Stadium, 7 p.m.

Week 2 – Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Grand Prairie, 7 p.m.

Week 3 – Bye week

Week 4 – Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Naaman Forest, 7 p.m.

Week 5 – Friday, Sept. 23 @ Sachse, HBJ Stadium, 7 p.m.

Week 6 – Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Garland, 7 p.m.

Week 7 – Friday, Oct. 7 @ South Garland, 7 p.m.

Week 8 – Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Wylie, 7 p.m.

Week 9 – Friday, Oct. 21 @ North Garland, Williams Stadium, 7 p.m.

Week 10 – Friday, Oct. 28 vs. Lakeview Centennial, 7 p.m.

Week 11 – Friday, Nov. 4 @ Rowlett, HBJ Stadium, 7 p.m.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com