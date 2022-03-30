Staff forecast presented at ISD meeting

Continued growth and rising inflation were the focus of several discussions at the Monday, March 21, Wylie ISD board of trustees meeting.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Casey Whittle gave an overview of the 2022-23 staff forecast. Whittle said the district has four standards considered when preparing the budget: a conservative approach, a competitive compensation package, staffing for student growth and long-term financial stability.

