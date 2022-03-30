Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

City council celebrates Women’s History Month

by | Mar 30, 2022 | Latest

In honor of Women’s History Month, city council took a moment during the March 22 meeting to celebrate several women at City Hall.

“We wanted to do something special to celebrate [Women’s History Month],” Mayor Matthew Porter said. 

Assistant City Manager Renae Ollie, Human Resource Director Lety Yanez, City Secretary Stephanie Storm, Smith Public Library Director Ofilia Barrera, Engineering Project Manager Jenneen Elkhalid, Finance Director Melissa Beard, Purchase Manager Glenna Hayes and Utility Manager Orie Lealan were all given the opportunity to speak about the importance of Women’s History Month. 

For the full story, see our March 30 issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

State primary runoff election set for May

State primary runoff election set for May

Mar 30, 2022 |

Collin County residents who voted in the March primary will be asked to head to the polls again to settle races where there wasn’t a clear winner. To win most Texas elections, candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote. When there is no clear winner, officials...

read more
Vitale’s late goal helps Wylie advance

Vitale’s late goal helps Wylie advance

Mar 29, 2022 | ,

Jordyn Vitale scored with 14 minutes remaining and the Wylie Pirates advanced to the regional quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Lake Ridge Tuesday night in Dallas. Head coach Chris Bezner said before the No. 3 Wylie Pirates area round playoff match that winning late...

read more
Two games, 49 runs for Pirates’ softball

Two games, 49 runs for Pirates’ softball

Mar 29, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates continued their winning ways with two more dominant victories.  Wylie (6-0, 17-3) scored 49 runs over two games to improve to six straight wins in district play. They opened the week with a 31-0 win over North Garland.  The Pirates had 16...

read more
Raiders win on walk-off single

Raiders win on walk-off single

Mar 26, 2022 | ,

Kolby Atkins' single in the bottom of the seventh inning sparks Wylie East's 5-4 win over Rock Hill Friday night. Atkins singled with two outs after Cade Roeschen tripled early in the inning. Tyler Stroup earned the victory for the Raiders (4-0, 9-3-1), allowing just...

read more
A league of their own

A league of their own

Mar 25, 2022 | ,

Long before Collin County residents headed to the polls for early voting in the Primary Election last month, volunteers belonging to a decades-old association logged many hours behind the scenes to ensure voters were registered and informed. When Texas women finally...

read more
Early goal lifts Wylie into area round

Early goal lifts Wylie into area round

Mar 25, 2022 | ,

Lindsey Beyers scored three minutes into the bi-district playoff matchup. From there, it was a defensive battle as the Wylie Pirates (14-0, 21-0-3) hung on to beat Tyler Legacy 1-0 Thursday night. The Pirates got multiple key saves from Caleigh Monroe and Jordyn...

read more
Wylie East soccer teams lose in bi-district round

Wylie East soccer teams lose in bi-district round

Mar 24, 2022 | ,

Thirty seconds was the difference in the Wylie East girls soccer team advancing to the next round of the state playoffs. Wylie East's defensive approach paid dividends much of their bi-district playoff round against Frisco Wakeland, but the Lady Wolverines scored 30...

read more
Wylie ISD athletes medal at state

Wylie ISD athletes medal at state

Mar 24, 2022 | ,

The Wylie and Wylie East powerlifting teams traveled down to Corpus Christi for state championships with great success.  Wylie, fresh off of a runner-up finish last season, came in third overall at the 6A meet with 20 points on March 17. The Pirates finished...

read more
Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

Mar 24, 2022 |

Parents in the service industry may be eligible for a free child care subsidy because of a renewed statewide program. The Texas Workforce Commission is offering eligible parents one year of free child care provided the parent or parents meet eligibility criteria and...

read more
Council denies housing funding change

Council denies housing funding change

Mar 24, 2022 |

Wylie City Council held two public hearings, one concerning a housing project and the second a special use permit during the Tuesday, March 22, regular meeting. The first public hearing concerned a resolution allowing Roers Companies to partner with the nonprofit...

read more