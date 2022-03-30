City council celebrates Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, city council took a moment during the March 22 meeting to celebrate several women at City Hall.

“We wanted to do something special to celebrate [Women’s History Month],” Mayor Matthew Porter said.

Assistant City Manager Renae Ollie, Human Resource Director Lety Yanez, City Secretary Stephanie Storm, Smith Public Library Director Ofilia Barrera, Engineering Project Manager Jenneen Elkhalid, Finance Director Melissa Beard, Purchase Manager Glenna Hayes and Utility Manager Orie Lealan were all given the opportunity to speak about the importance of Women’s History Month.

For the full story, see our March 30 issue or subscribe online.