Long before Collin County residents headed to the polls for early voting in the Primary Election last month, volunteers belonging to a decades-old association logged many hours behind the scenes to ensure voters were registered and informed.

When Texas women finally won the right to vote in primaries in 1918, large groups showed up to register to vote together. However, it would be several decades before state and federal governments would outlaw restrictions for men and women of color.

In a state the size of Texas — and in a fast-growing county like Collin — coordinating the sheer volume of information is not an easy feat. Yet, the League of Women Voters of Collin County continues to prove they truly are in a league of their own as they work to fulfill the nonprofit’s mission of ‘Empowering voters. Defending Democracy.’

