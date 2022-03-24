Wylie East soccer teams lose in bi-district round

Thirty seconds was the difference in the Wylie East girls soccer team advancing to the next round of the state playoffs.

Wylie East’s defensive approach paid dividends much of their bi-district playoff round against Frisco Wakeland, but the Lady Wolverines scored 30 seconds after the second-half kickoff to win 1-0.

Bryn Geppert and the Lady Raiders defense did an excellent job in the first half keeping Wakeland out of the box, but a quick play to start the half caught everyone by surprise. East struggled most of the game to gain possession until a late push in the second half saw a few additional opportunities.

East finishes the season 17-4-1 overall and third in the District 10-5A standings. Wakeland advances to face the winner of Sunset and Creekview in the area round.

The Wylie East boys team had similar struggles with plays off of kickoffs, as Wakeland scored 15 seconds into the game in a 4-0 victory. The Raiders settled the game after the initial goal, but the Wolverines could break down defenders and create opportunities most of the game.

The Raiders also finished third in the 10-5A standings and 11-4-4 overall. Wakeland will play the winner of Seagoville and Hillcrest in the area round.



By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com