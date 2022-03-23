Fire chief discusses stats, growth

Wylie Fire-Rescue saw an increase in the number of calls in 2021 — a total of 7,336 calls, a 23.30% increase from the 5,953 calls the department received in 2020.

Fire Chief Brandon Blythe said much of the increase can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When it first started, people were told, ‘Don’t go to the hospital, stay home,’” Blythe said. “So, our call volume was somewhat down [in 2020].

According to data provided by WF-R, 5,820 of the calls were reported to the National Fire Incented Reporting System, a voluntary system fire departments use to record the full range of their activities. These calls include emergency medical services, severe weather and fires.

For the full story, see our March 23 issue or subscribe online.