Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie students to perform at Meyerson

by | Mar 18, 2022 | Latest

The 2022 Wylie ISD in the Meyerson concert will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19.

Tickets are $5 (cash) at the door and the concert will feature Wylie ISD bands, choirs and orchestras in six concerts.
The McMillan Junior High First Band, Orchestra and Choir will perform first at 9:30 a.m.

Cooper Junior High First Band and Choir will take the stage at 10:40 a.m. and Burnett Junior High First Band and Choir performs at 11:35 a.m.

Wylie High School Choir and Orchestra will perform at 12:30 p.m., followed by Wylie Community Ban and Citywide Fifth Grade Chorus at 1:30 p.m.

Wylie East High School First Band and Choir will close the show beginning at 2:50 p.m.

The Meyerson is located at 2301 Flora Street in downtown Dallas.

0 Comments

Related News

Collin College Wylie Campus to host Shamrock Fest

Collin College Wylie Campus to host Shamrock Fest

Mar 16, 2022 |

Each Collin College campus has a signature event to set it apart. In McKinney, there is an annual chili cook-off. The Frisco campus has Rockin’ the Ridge, which features food, music and games. The Plano campus holds a Spring Fest in April, which includes a “Collin’s...

read more
Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

Mar 16, 2022 |

The Collin County Commissioners Court agreed last week to oppose a petition that would allow the use of firearms to harvest deer in Collin County. The petition. which will be heard during a March 24 regular meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, would...

read more
WISD student score above state average; gaps remain

WISD student score above state average; gaps remain

Mar 16, 2022 |

Learning loss is still a major issue for many Texas school districts. Wylie ISD leaders discussed measures taken by the district to address learning loss during the Feb. 28 regular meeting and what moves the district needs to take in the future to ensure Wylie...

read more
East cruises to postseason with wins

East cruises to postseason with wins

Mar 15, 2022 | ,

Wylie East’s soccer teams are preparing for the postseason, punching their tickets with one game to spare.  On the boys side, East (9-3-1, 11-4-3) is seven points up on fourth-place Lovejoy, sitting in third place overall. The Raiders picked up a win and a draw...

read more
Wylie clinches district championship

Wylie clinches district championship

Mar 15, 2022 | ,

For the second year in a row, the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team is celebrating a district championship.  This season, Wylie (14-0, 20-0-3) is doing it in an undefeated fashion.  The No. 3 Pirates final two wins came against North Garland and South Garland...

read more
Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Texas

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Texas

Mar 11, 2022 |

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of North Texas, including Collin County, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tonight. According to NWS, hazardous travel conditions are expected, particularly on bridges and overpasses, as the winter weather is...

read more
Council approves NTMWD easement

Council approves NTMWD easement

Mar 9, 2022 |

Wylie residents who use the walking trail at Meadowview Park may experience a temporary inconvenience as the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) installs a new waterline. After holding a public hearing, council approved an easement request from NTMWD to...

read more
Achievements celebrated; DOI plan approved

Achievements celebrated; DOI plan approved

Mar 9, 2022 | ,

Wylie East and Wylie High School students filled the meeting room at the administration building as Wylie ISD trustees celebrated their achievements during the Monday, Feb. 28 regular meeting. Students from several organizations in both high schools were honored for...

read more
In-Sync adds to its exotic family

In-Sync adds to its exotic family

Mar 8, 2022 | ,

In-Sync Exotics founder Vicky Keahey has participated in a lion’s share of exotic animal rescues for almost 22 years, and the most recent one is no different. The Wylie nonprofit now has even more mouths to feed — big mouths — that belong to nine tigers, seven female...

read more