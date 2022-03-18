Wylie students to perform at Meyerson

The 2022 Wylie ISD in the Meyerson concert will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19.

Tickets are $5 (cash) at the door and the concert will feature Wylie ISD bands, choirs and orchestras in six concerts.

The McMillan Junior High First Band, Orchestra and Choir will perform first at 9:30 a.m.

Cooper Junior High First Band and Choir will take the stage at 10:40 a.m. and Burnett Junior High First Band and Choir performs at 11:35 a.m.

Wylie High School Choir and Orchestra will perform at 12:30 p.m., followed by Wylie Community Ban and Citywide Fifth Grade Chorus at 1:30 p.m.

Wylie East High School First Band and Choir will close the show beginning at 2:50 p.m.

The Meyerson is located at 2301 Flora Street in downtown Dallas.