Collin College Wylie Campus to host Shamrock Fest

Each Collin College campus has a signature event to set it apart.

In McKinney, there is an annual chili cook-off. The Frisco campus has Rockin’ the Ridge, which features food, music and games. The Plano campus holds a Spring Fest in April, which includes a “Collin’s Got Talent” show.

Collin College Wylie Campus will soon have a signature event of its own — Shamrock Fest.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24 in the courtyard and will have food trucks and live music from a faculty and staff band called The Wylie Rockits and Irish music from a student band called The Green Light Band as well as a live DJ.

For the full story, see our March 16 issue or subscribe online.