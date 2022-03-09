Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Achievements celebrated; DOI plan approved

by | Mar 9, 2022 | Education, Latest

Wylie East and Wylie High School students filled the meeting room at the administration building as Wylie ISD trustees celebrated their achievements during the Monday, Feb. 28 regular meeting.

Students from several organizations in both high schools were honored for qualifying for state in their respective competition.

After taking a moment to celebrate the students’ successes, the board turned its attention to the District of Innovation (DOI) plan.

To read the story or subscribe to support The Wylie News, visithttp://wylienews.com

0 Comments

Related News

In-Sync adds to its exotic family

In-Sync adds to its exotic family

Mar 8, 2022 | ,

In-Sync Exotics founder Vicky Keahey has participated in a lion’s share of exotic animal rescues for almost 22 years, and the most recent one is no different. The Wylie nonprofit now has even more mouths to feed — big mouths — that belong to nine tigers, seven female...

read more
X-Treme Green event is tomorrow

X-Treme Green event is tomorrow

Mar 4, 2022 |

The city of Wylie and Community Waste Disposal (CWD) will once again host X-Treme Green from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Wylie Service Center, located at 949 Hensley Lane, behind Founders Park. The event is for Wylie residents only and will accept...

read more
City honors Black History Month

City honors Black History Month

Mar 3, 2022 |

The Wylie City Council and city staff took a moment to recognize Black History Month with Wylie resident Emma Stafford, during the Feb. 22 council meeting. Throughout February, many of Stafford’s personal belongings were featured at the Smith Public Library in honor...

read more
Taylor drops re-election bid

Taylor drops re-election bid

Mar 3, 2022 |

U.S. District 3 Rep. Van Taylor announced he will concede his bid for re-election to his runoff opponent, Keith Self, after admitting to a nine-month extramarital affair. The two-term Republican made the announcement Wednesday, March 2. “About a year ago, I made a...

read more
Wylie dominates district opener

Wylie dominates district opener

Mar 3, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates won their first district game of the season, defeating South Garland 29-0 Tuesday night. The Pirates (1-0, 9-4) capitalized on 17 hits and four Titan errors to win the game. Jordyn Merrett hit a home run, while Sarah Roberge hit a double and a...

read more
Mayor gives ‘State of the City’ address

Mayor gives ‘State of the City’ address

Mar 2, 2022 |

Business owners and residents interested in learning about progress and plans for the city got to hear Mayor Matthew Porter speak at the Wylie Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Known as the State of the City address, the annual event was held Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the...

read more
Election results coming in

Election results coming in

Mar 2, 2022 |

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin County precincts reporting. Although the final results are yet unknown for many state and federal races as precincts continue to count ballots, officials have called several key races. In U.S. District 3,...

read more
Possible human remains found in Sachse

Possible human remains found in Sachse

Mar 2, 2022 |

Sachse Police responded to a call Saturday, Feb. 26 because “possible human remains” were found on a property. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrived at the scene, 4500 Merritt Road, and talked with the property owner. The owner led them to a creek area where partial...

read more
Boots N’ Barbecue back in person this year

Boots N’ Barbecue back in person this year

Mar 2, 2022 |

Wylie residents dusted off their boots, enjoyed a plate of barbeque and opened their pocketbooks — all in the name of education. The annual Boots N’ Barbecue Gala, the largest fundraising event for the Wylie Education Foundation, was held Saturday, Feb. 26 at...

read more