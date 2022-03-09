Achievements celebrated; DOI plan approved

Wylie East and Wylie High School students filled the meeting room at the administration building as Wylie ISD trustees celebrated their achievements during the Monday, Feb. 28 regular meeting.

Students from several organizations in both high schools were honored for qualifying for state in their respective competition.

After taking a moment to celebrate the students’ successes, the board turned its attention to the District of Innovation (DOI) plan.

To read the story or subscribe to support The Wylie News, visithttp://wylienews.com