Special housing project approved

An income-adjusted housing development has cleared the first set of hurdles, first gaining approval from the Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission and then city council last week.

Wylie City Council held two public hearings and authorized the issuance and sale of bonds passed in the November 2021 election.

The first public hearing was to rezone a 2.4-acre lot from neighborhood service to planned development – multi-family to allow for an income-adjusted housing complex called Jericho Village to provide social services for at-risk individuals.

