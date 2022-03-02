Possible human remains found in Sachse

Sachse Police responded to a call Saturday, Feb. 26 because “possible human remains” were found on a property.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrived at the scene, 4500 Merritt Road, and talked with the property owner. The owner led them to a creek area where partial remains were found.

The remains were secured by Sachse Police and have been sent off to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. Sachse officers and other local law enforcement agencies are continuing to search the property in an attempt to find more of the remains.

The remains were originally found by a contracting crew who was performing general land maintenance and clearing on the property where the body was found. They pointed out the body’s location to the property owner.

Sgt. Donald English Jr., spokesperson for the Wylie Police Department, said they have been in contact with the Sachse Police Department and medical examiner to see if there are any connections between the remains and any of the missing persons cases currently under investigation by Wylie Police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Assistant Chief Steven Baxter said the Sachse Police Department would release more information as it becomes available.