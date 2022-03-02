Election results coming in

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin County precincts reporting.

Although the final results are yet unknown for many state and federal races as precincts continue to count ballots, officials have called several key races.

In U.S. District 3, incumbent Van Taylor will face challenger Keith Self in a runoff election. The winner of the District 3 runoff will face Sandeep Srivastava.

Pat Fallon, who represents U.S. District 4, won the race against his two opponents. Fallon will face Iro Omere in November. Lance Gooden, U.S. District 5, ran unopposed. The Democratic primary race for U.S. District 5, Tartisha Hill and Kathleen Bailey, has yet to be called.

Gov. Greg Abbott and will face Beto O’Rourke, who handily won the Democratic primary, in November for the gubernatorial seat.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who was facing several challenges has also been declared the winner of his race.

The race for Attorney General will likely head to a runoff between incumbent Ken Paxton and George P. Bush.

In the county races, County Judge Chris Hill secured the Republican nomination against his challenger, Lee Finley. In the Democratic primary, Joshua Murray narrowly edged out David M. Smith. Hill and Murray will face each other in the November election for the County Judge seat.

County Clerk Stacey Kemp, County Commissioners Cheryl Williams and Duncan Webb faced no challengers in the Republican primary nor will they have face a Democratic challenger in November.

The race for the district clerk in the Republican primary resulted in no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote meaning the race is headed to a runoff. The winner of the runoff will face Democratic nominee Alyssa Dequeant.

State Senator for District 8, Angela Paxton, won her primary and will face Jonathan Cocks in November.

For more results, see the March 9 issue.