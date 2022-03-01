Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Election Day is here for the Texas Primaries and Wylie voters are asked to cast their ballot in either the Republican or Democrat ­— but not both — primaries.

Because Wylie is located within three counties ­— Collin, Dallas and Rockwall — voters will need to verify the county in which they live before heading out to the polls.

Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m statewide.

Collin County voters can cast their ballot at the Wylie Senior Recreation Center, located at 800 Thomas Street, or at Collin College Wylie Campus, located at 391 Country Club Road.

Wylie residents of Dallas County can vote at the Michael J. Felix Community Center, located at 3815 Sachse Road, or Hudson Middle School, located at 4405 Hudson Drive.

Rockwall County voters can cast their ballot at the Rockwall County Library, located at 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane.

Voters can also cast their ballot at any polling location in the county in which they are registered to vote.

Residents will vote on several federal, state and county seats. The winner of the Republican and Democratic primary for each position will face each other in the November elections.

Residents will cast a ballot for United States Representative Districts 3 District 4 or District 5, depending on where they live in the county.

State elections include governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among other positions.

There will be several county seats on the ballot, depending on the county in which a voter is registered to vote as well as state legislators.

Sample ballots can be found at collincountytx.gov, dallascountyvotes.org and rockwallvotes.com.